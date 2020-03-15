A rise and fall of temperatures this week ahead of showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Areas of cloud cover are starting to clear out for the evening, but will quickly return for Monday. Temperatures will be on the rise and fall from average along with numerous chances for rain chances.

CLOUDY & DRY:

Overnight, we won't see much of a difference for the Stateline. Skies will remain relatively cloudy, but clearing skies will mix in with lows still resting in the 20's. By Monday morning, the cloud cover will return and will remain throughout the day. However, we should remain dry. There will be a chance for a few light showers that might pop up along a cold front Monday night. Thankfully, Tuesday shows better chances for sunshine.

ROLLER-COASTER TEMPERATURES:

Temperatures will be rising and falling above-average temperatures several times this week. Average highs for Rockford are typically in the mid to upper 40's. We'll warm up for most of the start of the week like on Monday through Thursday. We are trying to climb close to 50 degrees. However, by the end of the week into next weekend, lows are falling and staying below average. Highs may not even make it into the 40's by the next weekend.

SHOWERS ARE AHEAD:

A better chance for showers will appear starting by Wednesday. This will be the first substantial shower impacts, but the late week is the one to keep an eye on. By Thursday, the middle 50's are back, but so is wet weather for a couple of days. Rain showers may not end until after Friday night. Eyes are out for this period because a few thunderstorms could mix in with these upcoming showers. Temperatures stay mild on Friday as well but could drop back into the 40's setting us up for a slightly cooler new weekend.