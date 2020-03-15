93 total cases of COVID-19 confirmed in 13 counties in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WREX) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen to 93.



The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 29 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday.



Cases have been confirmed in 13 counties across the state.



The counties mentioned in the newest round of cases include Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside, and Winnebago counties.



The other eight counties that already have confirmed cases of COVID-19 are Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair, and Woodford counties.



Leaders with the IDPH are seeing the number of cases increase exponentially and continue to spread to more area across Illinois.



"At this point, it is best to assume that the coronavirus is circulating in your community and you should take the same precautions when interacting with other people that you would when interacting with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.



"This may seem like an extreme step, but this is how we reduce the number of new cases and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.”



Social distancing measures for the general public are still being encouraged.



Working from home when possible, limiting the amount of time spent in the community and trying to avoid public transportation are suggested ways to help slow and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

For information about how you, your school, workplace, and community can prepare. click here.