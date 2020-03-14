YMCA of Rock River Valley to close amid coronavirus concerns

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The YMCA of Rock River Valley becomes the latest organization to close its doors amid coronavirus concerns.

The Y will close at 10 p.m. Saturday and tentatively reopen on Tuesday, Mar. 31.

The closures include the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA, Northeast Family YMCA, Puri Family YMCA, YMCA Camp Winnebago and YMCA Children’s Learning Center.

The Y says it is following the recommendation of the Winnebago County Health Department as it relates to the pandemic.

“We feel it is an obligation to do our part to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brent Pentenburg, CEO, YMCA of Rock River Valley.

The Y says it will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.

The Y will transition its YMCA Children’s Learning Center and SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA to serve the children of first responders and medical providers. Emergency care will be available Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for infants through preschool age at the CLC and kindergarten through fifth grade from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA.