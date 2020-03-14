Winnebago County residents encouraged to vote early

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County health officials are encouraging residents to vote early ahead of Tuesday's primary election.



Early voting can be done at the Winnebago County Clerk's Office, 404 Elm Street in Rockford on these days:



— Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Early voting is also available at Harlem Township Offices at 819 Melbourn Ave. in Machesney Park from:



— 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

— 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday



If you are voting Tuesday, you're encouraged to come at off-peak times, such as mid-morning or mid-afternoon.



Polling places will have hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes and will be cleaning voting stations and pens frequently.



On Election Day, polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.



For a list of polling places, CLICK HERE.

The public can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by: