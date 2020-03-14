Two patients in Springfield test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sangamon County, bringing the state's total number of cases to 66.

According to hospital officials, the first patient admitted herself to Memorial Medical Center this past Thursday. Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed she had tested positive for coronavirus.

She is currently critically ill and in intensive care.

The patient lives in Florida and her son had recently traveled to Switzerland. Doctors say her son did not show symptoms upon arrival home. The patient traveled to Springfield on March 7 and did not show symptoms until March 11, one day before going to the hospital.

The second patient is a Sangamon County resident, according to the Sangamon County Director of Public Health.

The patient is currently at their home and in quarantine.

Public health officials say the next step in the process is contact tracing to find all of those who were potentially in contact with both patients over the last several days.

Here is a the press conference from health officials in Sangamon County from WAND-TV.