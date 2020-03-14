Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus, expects results within days

WASHINGTON (NBC) — President Donald Trump said that he took a test Friday to determine whether he has the coronavirus and will have the results within a few days.

“I also took the test,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House Saturday. “They sent it to a lab,” he added, saying it usually takes a day or two for the results to come back from the lab.

Trump had been repeatedly criticized for refusing to get tested for the virus after it was reported that he was in close contact with multiple people at his Mar-a-Lago result in Florida who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump said he had his temperature taken before entering into the press briefing room.

“I had my temperature taken coming into the room,” Trump said. “We are all looking good," he said, later adding that his temperature was "totally normal."



Prior to the briefing, a member of the White House Physician’s Office took temperatures of every member of the press corps in attendance.

“Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President,” said White House spokesperson Judd Deere.

A member of the press was turned away from the press conference after registering a 99.9 degrees Fahrenheit temperature.