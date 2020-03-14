Trump disbanded NSC pandemic unit that experts had praised

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public health and national security experts shake their heads when President Donald Trump says the coronavirus "came out of nowhere" and "blindsided the world."

They've been warning about the next pandemic for years and are criticizing the Trump administration's decision in 2018 to dismantle a National Security Council directorate at the White House charged with preparing for when, not if, another pandemic hits the nation.

Beth Cameron, a former director of the unit, says eliminating the office contributed to what she called a "sluggish domestic response."