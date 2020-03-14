 Skip to Content

Rockford golf courses won’t open yet this spring

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In response to the new coronavirus, the Rockford Park District will not open its golf courses this spring until further notice.

Impacted facilities include:

  • Sinnissippi Golf Course
  • Aldeen Golf Club and Practice Centre
  • Elliot Golf Course
  • Ingersoll Golf Course
  • Sandy Hollow Golf Course

The park district says it will close all facilities until further notice as well.

  • Washington Park Community Center
  • Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens
  • Aldeen Golf Club and Practice Centre Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and Skybox
  • Mercyhealth Sportscore One
  • UW Health Sports Factory
  • Carlson Ice Arena
  • Riverview Ice House
  • Sapora Playworld

