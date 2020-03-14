Rockford golf courses won’t open yet this spring
ROCKFORD (WREX) — In response to the new coronavirus, the Rockford Park District will not open its golf courses this spring until further notice.
Impacted facilities include:
- Sinnissippi Golf Course
- Aldeen Golf Club and Practice Centre
- Elliot Golf Course
- Ingersoll Golf Course
- Sandy Hollow Golf Course
The park district says it will close all facilities until further notice as well.
- Washington Park Community Center
- Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens
- Aldeen Golf Club and Practice Centre Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and Skybox
- Mercyhealth Sportscore One
- UW Health Sports Factory
- Carlson Ice Arena
- Riverview Ice House
- Sapora Playworld