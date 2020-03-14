Report: Illinois residents pay some of highest taxes in the country

(WREX) — Illinois residents once again shouldered one of the biggest tax burdens in the country.



That's according to Wallet Hub's annual "States with the Highest and Lowest Tax Rates," report.



The study researches four different kinds of taxations; real-estate tax, vehicle property tax, income tax and sales tax.



Wallet Hub's research found Illinois residents pay nearly fifteen percent of their pre-tax income to state and local units of government, which is just over $9,000.



When weighed against the median state income, Illinoisans paid $8,902, which was the 9th highest in the country.



Illinois also has the third highest highest tax, per gallon, according to Wallet Hub.



Illinois ranked 49th in Wallet Hub's Adjusted Overall Rank (based off of cost of living index).