Quiet and warmer for Sunday, but a warm and wet work week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A chance for sunshine by Sunday before average spring highs. However, chances for showers are not too far behind for the upcoming new work week.

Upcoming weather headlines for the new week.

For Sunday, the morning will be a bit cloudy. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20's. Wind chills could be in the teens thanks to light northeasterly winds. Good news, drier upper-level advection will bring clear skies. However, the exact timing for the return of sunshine will be hard. Thankfully, temperatures jump back into the middle 40's by the afternoon.

Overnight, we won't see much of a difference for the Stateline. Skies will remain relatively clear, but a few extra clouds will appear in the skies. Temperatures will be staying cooler for the overnight periods with lows still resting in the 20's. We'll warm up during parts of the next week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are trying to climb close to 50 degrees. Despite a chance for a few light showers that might pop up along a cold front Monday night, the weather should stay dry during the early week.

Temperatures are on a roller-coaster for the upcoming work week.

A better chance for showers will appear starting by Wednesday. This will be the first substantial shower impacts, but the late week is the one to keep an eye on. By Thursday, the middle 50's are back, but so is wet weather for a couple of days. Rain showers may not end until after Friday night. Eyes are out for this period because a few thunderstorms could mix in with these upcoming showers. Temperatures stay mild on Friday as well but could drop back into the 40's setting us up for a slightly cooler new weekend.