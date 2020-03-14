“One of the hardest things I’ve dealt with” – RVC Athletics confronts COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The weekend was circled for months, hosting the women's basketball national tournament at Rock Valley College.

The doors closed to fans. Spring sports were suspended. RVC, like the rest of the country's sports scene, faces uncertainty in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"One of the hardest things I've dealt with as a coach," says RVC head softball coach and athletic director Darin Monroe.

The women's basketball team was confronted with playing the tournament, but with no fans. It was an experience rooted in perspective.

"The only games being played right now," said head women's basketball coach Darryl Watkins. "Take that into account and be very blessed. There were a lot of seasons that were cut short."

"The whole goal of the season was to stay home. We qualified for the national tournament, then their parents and fans have to watch it online. That could've been a huge home court advantage for us," says Monroe.

RVC fell short. The nets were cut. Then the spring sports season was suspended for at least three weeks.

"We're hopeful we can step back on that field after April 3," Monroe said. "We also understand the odds are stacked against us right now."

It's been a domino effect in the United States - suspensions, cancellations, all in the name of the common good.

"I feel like everyone has made the right decisions," Watkins said. "It's for the safety of the student athletes. It's for the safety of the people coming into the crowds. It's for the safety of the elderly and everyone like that. It's a serious matter."

Coach Monroe is taking it even more seriously.

"I have a one-year old son and a five-year old daughter...a wife, grandparents, and parents who are at risk because of their age. It's scary."

"The safety of the people that live here is a lot bigger than being able to play this game right now."