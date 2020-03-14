Milwaukee Bucks star donates $100,000 to arena staff after NBA suspends season

MILWAUKEE (WREX) — Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokoumnpo is doing his part in making sure staff at the Fiserv Forum arena get paid.



The league's MVP posted on Twitter on Friday he would donate $100,000 to the arena's staff.



"I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates’ lives easier,” Antetokoumnpo wrote.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate 0,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Since then, other NBA players including Kevin Love, Blake Griffin and Zion Williamson have said they will donate money towards their arena's staff.



Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he'd come up with a program to help pay the employees of the staff in Dallas.