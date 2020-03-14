Freeport Public Library closing for two weeks amid coronavirus concerns

FREEPORT (WREX) -- The Freeport Public Library will temporarily close for two weeks, citing the health and safety of visitors and staff.

The library will close on Tuesday, Mar. 17 and reopen on Tuesday, Mar. 31.

The library says despite no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stephenson County, practicing social distancing is the best way to contain the spread of the virus.

The library is suspending accrual of all overdue fines and extending all due dates until Apr. 1. The library is not requiring people to to return items while it is closed.