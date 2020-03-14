First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Central Illinois

PEORIA (WREX) -- Two sources confirm to our sister station WHOI that a patient at a Unity Point Methodist Clinic tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, March 13.

There are multiple Unity Point clinics in central Illinois and officials have not confirmed which location, according to WHOI.

According to the sources, the Illinois Department of Public Health was notified of the positive test. IDPH is expected to update the public this afternoon on the positive test. Governor JB Pritzker is also expected to give another update on the coronavirus in Illinois.

The patient is said to be recovering at home in isolation. The IDPH is following protocol on investigating and following up with any individual that may have had contact with this individual.

Unity Point said their top priority is the health and safety of their team members and the community right now. Sources said, Unity Point said the positive test does not come as a surprise given the global COVID-19 pandemic.