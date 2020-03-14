Earlham students hold snap graduation due to virus limits

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Earlham College seniors held their own snap graduation event, shortly before the school's ban on face-to-face classes and campus gatherings to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The hour-long commencement Friday at the private college may have lacked the usual festivities of graduation day. But it still had caps and gowns, original poetry, music, student stories, faculty reflections and premature degrees.

Earlham President Anne Houtman applauded the seniors, saying they "took lemons and made lemonade."