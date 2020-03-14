Discovery Center to close Saturday night for more than two weeks

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Discovery Center in Rockford will close at 5 p.m. Saturday evening and remain closed until Monday, Mar. 30.

“The health and safety of our guests, staff and volunteers is our top priority,” said Discovery Center Executive Director Sarah Wolf in a press release..

The Discovery Center says it is "taking unprecedented steps to balance its educational mission with the duty to protect the health and well-being of their guests, staff and volunteers."

The center cited social distancing as a big reason for its decision to close for the next 16 days.

People can check http://www.discoverycentermuseum.org/ and the Discovery Center Museum Facebook page for updates.