Coronavirus spreads downstate; total cases now up to 64

SPRINGFILED (WREX) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the first cases of COVID-19 in central and southern Illinois Saturday bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 64.

The virus has now been confirmed in eight counties across the state including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Cumberland, Woodford and St. Clair counties.

“As we expected, we are beginning to identify cases of COVID-19 outside of the Chicago area,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

A Woodford County resident in his 70s and a Cumberland County resident in his 70s both tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, two St. Clair County residents have tested positive – a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s.

There are seven new cases in Chicago, four in suburban Cook, one in Kane, and one in Lake counties.

“Over the past several days, we have announced aggressive measures to reduce and slow the spread of the virus in Illinois. These are not easy decisions to make and we are not taking them lightly, but we believe these actions will help limit the spread of the virus in our communities and keep our residents safe.”

Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case.

There are still no confirmed deaths as a result of the coronavirus in Illinois.