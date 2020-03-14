Polling locations in Wards 4 and 12 in Rockford moved due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Board of Elections has moved more polling locations ahead of Illinois' Primary Election Day.



The board announced it will move its Ward 4 Precinct 1, Ward 4 Precinct 4 and Ward 12 Precinct 7 polling place from Fairhaven Christian Home to Rockford Lutheran High School, 3411 N. Alpine Road.

"We recognize the importance of the election process and are proud that many of our students are election judges. We are ready to help our community any way we can," said Don Gillingham, Executive Director of Rockford Lutheran Schools,

Earlier this week, the Board of Elections moved its polling place for Ward 1 Precinct 7 and Ward 1 Precinct 8 to the Rockford Public Library (East Branch) at 6685 E. State Street. The polling place was previously at Spring Ridge Senior Living, 6645 Fincham Road.

The Rockford Board of Elections also reminds people to vote early.

Following are the times for early voting at the Rockford Board of Election offices, 301 S. 6th Street, and Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. Church Street:

Saturday, March 14: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 15: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, March 16: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.