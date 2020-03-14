California airport worker tests positive for COVID-19

California airport worker tests positive for COVID-19Updated
Coronavirus test results came back positive for a customer service agent at the San Francisco International Airport.
The employee for Alaska Airlines left work Tuesday feeling sick. The airline said a positive test result came back Friday.
The airline does not believe the person had prolonged interactions with guests but a handful of other employees who did have contact with the worker have self-quarantined.
According to officials, there have been multiple cleanings of the area the workers used.
The person is in quarantine and recovering.