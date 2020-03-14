Bulls, Blackhawks make joint statement amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WREX) - The owners of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks issued a statement on Saturday as both franchises navigate the coronavirus outbreak that has suspended both the NBA and NHL seasons.

The statements reads: "The United Center ownership and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, on behalf of our front offices and players, will pay day-of-game employees through the remainder of the originally scheduled season. Our employees, whether they be front office staff, or our approximately 1,200 day-of-game staff, are family, and we will navigate this unprecedented situation together."