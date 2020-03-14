Bulls, Blackhawks front offices, players to pay United Centers employees due to suspended seasons

CHICAGO (WREX) — Two Chicago teams are doing what they can to help employees of the United Center after their seasons were suspended.



The Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks announced the teams front offices, along with players and the United Center owners, will pay day-of-game employees through the remainder of the scheduled season.



In a joint statement, the organizations said:

"Our employees, whether they be front office staff, or our approximately 1,200 day-of-game staff, are family, and we will navigate this unprecedented situation together."

The organizations are the latest teams to offer to pay employees after coronavirus concerns suspended both the NHL and NBA.