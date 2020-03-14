Beloit College suspends face-to-face instruction for remainder of spring semester

BELOIT (WREX) -- Beloit College has suspended face-to-face instruction and will move all courses online for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester.

The move comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online instruction will begin on Mar. 23, when students are scheduled to return from an extended spring break.

All students are expected to be off campus by Mar. 22 but accommodations are being made for students in unique circumstances, including some international students.

Beloit College says it is keeping the safety and well-being of students, staff, faculty and the City of Beloit at the heart of all its decisions.