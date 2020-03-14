Private lab develops test for COVID-19

The first commercial company gets approval to supply and run tests for the new coronavirus.



Roche Molecular Solutions out of California received emergency approval by the U.S. government late Thursday.



The company's automated machines can process more than 1,300 tests in an 8-hour shift.



Results can be ready within 3 hours.



The head of the company, Dr. Paul Brown, said he hopes this will have a significant impact on containing the spread of the virus.

"The instrument behind me is a high put through, highly automated instrument which is very different to what is currently happening today out there with Corona testing so you basically put the sample in and then you get the results out the other end. There's no manuel intervention," Brown said.



The company also got approval to supply test kits to 32 laboratories across the country. Dr. Brown said already 400,000 test kits have shipped with more than 1 million expected to be distributed by next month.