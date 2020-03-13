 Skip to Content

Woodstock’s District 200 closes schools to follow CDC recommendations concerning COVID-19

Woodstock (WREX) — District 200 in Woodstock announces it will close beginning March 16th. The district says this is in response to CDC recommendations on limiting gatherings of large groups due to the Coronavirus.

Schools will remain closed during the scheduled spring break of March 23rd through the 27th.

During the closure, students and staff will continue schoolwork through an eLearning plan starting on March 16th. In a release posted to the D200 Facebook page it says each school has a plan for students to have instruction and the opportunity to ask questions and receive feedback from teachers.

Students are to have classwork and skill work for at least five hours a day during eLearning. Free and reduced lunch students will be provided information on options for meals during the closure.

The District 200 office will remain open and staff members will be available to answer questions and concerns from parents and students.

