United Way urges people to use 2-1-1 for resources

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With coronavirus sweeping across the country, United Way of Rock River Valley wants people to know about a big resource at the fingertips.

By calling 2-1-1, you will be connected to a number of resources according to the organization.

First of all, operators can direct people to any needed coronavirus information. This includes what to do and where to go if you're showing symptoms of the virus.

Additionally, calling 2-1-1 can put you in touch with a number of social services. Untied Way says these services include things from rent assistance to food banks.

One of the most important resources the United Way says that 2-1-1 has is mental health counselors. The United Way says you shouldn't hesitate to call if you're feeling anxiety due to actions taken with coronavirus.

United Way of Rock River Valley Vice President Linda Sandquist says the hotline is a great collection of resources for the area.

"2-1-1 is really a huge database that has connections to social service resources in our community," Sandquist said.

2-1-1 is available 24/7.