Trump declares national emergency

WASHINGTON, DC (WREX) — President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



By doing so, the federal government can bolster funding for critical services by as much as $50 billion.



Beyond that, President Trump says the national emergency also allows for more efficient responses and allows for the streamlining of a response.



"The overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and help Americans who have been impacted by this," the president said from the Rose Garden outside of the White House.



President Trump is ordering every state to set up an emergency operation center immediately and is calling American hospitals to activate emergency plans. Measures to alleviate hospital strain is a priority, the president said. Moves to enable telehealth have been activated, and physicians can now work across state lines.



Private sectors labs are working to meet the needs of the American public, and Google's team of engineers is working on the technical side to build a stronger website for relief and information.



