Sunshine returns Friday ahead of weekend chill and snow chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High pressure is building across the Midwest following Thursday's cold frontal passage. This is resulting in cooler temperatures, but plenty of sunshine.

Fabulous Friday:

Clear skies are the rule of thumb for the end of another work week, but temperatures are a bit cooler. Early morning temperatures are generally in the lower to middle 30s, but wind chills are near 20°. Highs today are going to climb to near average, into the middle and upper 40s. The blustery winds are going to be a persistent part of Friday's forecast, with gusts to 30 miles per hour possible.

Forecast for Friday shows plenty of sunshine, but cooler temperatures.

While highs are forecast to be near average, wind chills are likely to remain in the lower to middle 30s at times even during the afternoon. Northwesterly winds gradually become more northeasterly through early Saturday, subsiding a bit as well. Northeasterly winds are going to set the Stateline up for mostly dry conditions Saturday, but there is a catch.

Some snow Saturday:

An upper-level low currently over the Desert Southwest is forecast to eventually move toward the Great Plains. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are already being issued in states like Nebraska, Kansas, and South Dakota.

This system has a lot of land to cover, but it should make it close enough to spread precipitation into portions of Illinois overnight Friday into Saturday. The dome of high pressure giving us a sunny Friday is going to provide the region with a dry air mass in the lower levels to start the weekend. This could result in a mostly dry Saturday, despite how close snow chances could be.

Snow chances remain primarily south of I-80 through late Saturday morning.

Current thinking keeps the bulk of accumulating snow south of I-88, with the significantly higher chances along and south of I-80. While many weekend St. Patrick's Day celebrations have been cancelled, any plans to go out for drinks or dinner should remain mostly dry. It is going to be cool, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Cool down is brief:

By late in the weekend, things look to warm pretty quickly. Highs by Sunday climb into the middle 40s and by early next week, temperatures rise to near 50. The warmer temperatures look to stick around through at least midweek ahead of an unsettled pattern for the second half of the next work week.