RPS 205 not set up for e-learning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Schools says it is not set up for e-learning as the state of Illinois has shut down all private and public schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr. Ehren Jarrett sent a letter to parents on Friday, saying the district has been preparing for a shutdown for weeks should the new coronavirus make it to the area.



"Administrators and staff have been compiling a list of resources for families in case of extended time away from school. We'll share more information — including those resources — through our usual communication channels when it's available," the letter says.



Jarrett says the district is working with community partners to provide meals and other support services to students despite the disruption.



"This will be difficult, but I know we can work through it together and continue to put students first," Jarrett said.