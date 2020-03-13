Rockford Woodman’s Market puts limit on water and toilet paper purchases

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Shoppers have begun to pack Woodman's Market in Rockford to stock up on supplies like water, toilet paper and disinfectant. The store says the amount of toilet paper and water someone can buy is now limited.

"People are just kinda crazy and buying everything off the shelves and trying to stockpile stuff," says shopper Aimee Guzman of Poplar Grove.

Guzman says she shops weekly for her family, but if people do not begin to limit their purchases to only what they need she says shopping will become much more difficult.

"If everyone would just be thoughtful that everyone is going through the same thing and stop fearing everything, then it would all work out fine," Guzman says.

Woodman's Market in Rockford has officially placed a limit on the amount of toilet paper and water customers can purchase. It is only allowing people to buy two packages of water and two packages of toilet paper to help keep up with the demand.

"We don't want people stockpiling too much so everybody has an opportunity to buy," says Scott Leeder, Woodman's Market general manager.

Other families at Woodman's say they are preparing for college students who are coming home early due to COVID-19 university closures.

"Basically between the grocery store and the airport we're living right now because we're picking up children from colleges that have closed down," says Vanessa Barnes, Rockford. "I am getting three college-age sons home this week that I had not planned on."

The store says customers should consider only buying what they need.

"If everybody bought what they normally use there wouldn't be much supply shortage," Leeder says.

Shoppers like Guzman say it's time for people to remain calm so everyone can get their hands on the supplies.

"The stores are still going to have stuff if everyone doesn't just try and buy everything at one time," Guzman says.

Woodman's Market in Rockford shut down on Thursday night to restock shelves. It says will more than likely close down again Friday evening.