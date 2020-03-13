Rockford Symphony Orchestra announces cancellations due to COVID-19
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra announces it is cancelling all RSO and Rockford Youth Symphony Orchestra rehearsals, performances, and public events through March 30th.
The RSO says this is in response to the Winnebago County Health Department's recommendation that all large gatherings be suspended as well as the travel ban imposed by the Federal Government. The RSO says the travel ban impacts guest artists.
The RSO says to help with the financial impact these cancellations will have on RSO, ticket holders can choose to contribute their tickets back as a charitable gift.
For more information on RSO head to www.rockfordsymphony.com.