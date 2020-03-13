Rockford murder victim identified

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The man shot and killed in Rockford on March 11 is identified as 23-year-old Trevon Laird.

Authorities were called to the 1600 block of Overdene Ave. Wednesday night. Laird had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said the preliminary cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds.

The death is under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Rockford Police.