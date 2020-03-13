Rockford man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man pleads guilty to charges of transportation of child pornography via the internet and possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Donovan Heidenreich admitted in a written plea agreement that he sent a video with an image of a child engaged in sexually explicit content over the internet to another KIK user on Sep. 25, 2017. Heidenreich also admitted that had a laptop that contained more than 600 images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He admitted that he also traded images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct to other people.

Heidenreich faces up to 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced on June 8.