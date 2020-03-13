Rockford man charged with drug-induced homicide and other drug charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man faces jail time after being charged with drug-inducted homicide following a November 2019 overdose in a Rockford hotel room.



18-year-old Carzell Lewis-Curtis of Rockford is charged with two counts of drug-induced homicide, one count of delivery of a controlled substance of heroin and one count of delivery of a controlled substance of fentanyl.



On November 16, 2019, Rockford Police were dispatched to The Red Roof Inn in Rockford for a drug overdose. The victim had been transported to the hospital before officers arrived, upon arrival at the hospital, the victim died.



After an investigation, Rockford Police charged Lewis-Curtis on March 11.



Lewis-Curtis was already in custody on unrelated charges at the Winnebago County Jail. The charges against Lewis-Curtis are merely accusations and he is considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.