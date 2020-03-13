 Skip to Content

Rockford man charged with drug-induced homicide and other drug charges

New
9:06 am Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man faces jail time after being charged with drug-inducted homicide following a November 2019 overdose in a Rockford hotel room.

18-year-old Carzell Lewis-Curtis of Rockford is charged with two counts of drug-induced homicide, one count of delivery of a controlled substance of heroin and one count of delivery of a controlled substance of fentanyl.

On November 16, 2019, Rockford Police were dispatched to The Red Roof Inn in Rockford for a drug overdose. The victim had been transported to the hospital before officers arrived, upon arrival at the hospital, the victim died.

After an investigation, Rockford Police charged Lewis-Curtis on March 11.

Lewis-Curtis was already in custody on unrelated charges at the Winnebago County Jail. The charges against Lewis-Curtis are merely accusations and he is considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Maggie Polsean

Maggie Polsean is an anchor for 13 News Today. Born and raised in Rockford, she is excited to be back home working for the station she grew up watching. Maggie is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Christian Life high school in Rockford.

Related Articles

Skip to content