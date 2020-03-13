 Skip to Content

Rockford man charged in Auburn Manor shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a man is in custody following a shooting this morning at Auburn Manor that sent four people to the hospital.

Police say detectives investigated the incident and arrested 36-year-old Marcus Carter. Officers say he had fled the scene but detectives found him early Friday afternoon and took him into custody without incident.

Marcus Carter

Carter faces charges from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office which include: Attempted Murder (2 counts), Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (2 counts), Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Armed Habitual Criminal, Violation of Parole Warrant.

The victims include three adult men and one adult woman. Three people's injuries are listed as non-life threatening and one victim is listed in critical condition.

Carter is lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. The charges against him are merely accusations, he's considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

