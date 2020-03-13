River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until further notice.

* At 8:45 AM Friday the stage was near 12 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast, remain near 12 feet and will fall later today.

* Impact, At 12.0 feet, Water affects low lying agricultural land.

&&