Pritzker: All Illinois schools will close

CHICAGO (WREX) — Gov. JB Pritzker announces all Illinois K-12 schools will close in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Schools will close Tuesday through at least March 30th.



Pritzker made the announcement Friday afternoon from Chicago.



As of now, all daycare centers will remain open.



Pritzker also that the state of Illinois will implement additional economic measures to reduce the burden on residents.



13 WREX will update this article with more information