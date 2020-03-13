Operations at all Rockford Park District facilities suspended due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District has suspended operations at all of its facilities due to COVID-19.



The park district made the announcement Friday evening.



The announcement comes following Friday's earlier announcement of schools being closed down through the end of the month.



The following Rockford Park District facilities will not be open to the public until further notice:

Washington Park Community Center

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

Aldeen Golf Club and Practice Centre

Elliot Golf Course

Ingersoll Golf Course

Sandy Hollow Golf Course

Sinnissippi Golf Course

Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and Skybox

Mercyhealth Sportscore One

UW Health Sports Factory

Carlson Ice Arena

Riverview Ice House

Sapora Playworld