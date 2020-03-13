Operations at all Rockford Park District facilities suspended due to COVID-19
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District has suspended operations at all of its facilities due to COVID-19.
The park district made the announcement Friday evening.
The announcement comes following Friday's earlier announcement of schools being closed down through the end of the month.
The following Rockford Park District facilities will not be open to the public until further notice:
- Washington Park Community Center
- Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens
- Aldeen Golf Club and Practice Centre
- Elliot Golf Course
- Ingersoll Golf Course
- Sandy Hollow Golf Course
- Sinnissippi Golf Course
- Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and Skybox
- Mercyhealth Sportscore One
- UW Health Sports Factory
- Carlson Ice Arena
- Riverview Ice House
- Sapora Playworld