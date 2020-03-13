Nunez chosen for U.S. Collegiate National Team

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Zoe Nunez is among the best college volleyball players in the country. About a week and a half ago, the Keith Country Day grad and Notre Dame sophomore found out she made the U.S. Collegiate Women's National Gold Team, one of 28 players in the country to make the team.

"It's really exciting," Nunez said. "I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to play and compete with some of the best girls in the nation. And watch the Olympic team train. It's just amazing."

Nunez and the Gold Team will train alongside the U.S. National Team ahead of the Tokyo Olympics this summer, assuming the Olympics go on as planned. They're in doubt due to global COVID-19 concerns. Nunez is looking forward to the opportunity of working alongside the best players in the world.

"I'm assuming the majority of the time we'll be watching them," Nunez said. "But I don't really know for sure. We may get the opportunity to scrimmage against them and train under some of the Olympic players. I think it's mostly just watching them play and seeing how they interact and compete with each other."

She knows that a good showing in that type of environment could bode well for her future volleyball endeavors.

"I hope I can make a good impression on the coaches that will be training there by going hard and showing them I'm there to compete," Nunez said. "I also want to take away some of the characteristics and qualities that the best players are training with and trying to learn from them and carry that over into my gym at Notre Dame."

Nunez earned All-ACC 1st Team honors as a sophomore for the Fighting Irish. With this type of experience, she has a chance to elevate herself into the All-American conversation next year.

If all goes as planned, Nunez will train alongside the Olympic team in Anaheim, Calif., July 5-12.