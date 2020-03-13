Nine tests for COVID-19 have been administered so far in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A total of nine tests for COVID-19 have been administered in Winnebago County and submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That's according to the Winnebago County Health Department. It says only a positive result will be shared with the public.

Officials say the most at risk to catch the virus are people older than 60 and people with underlying health problems such as a preexisting condition or other serious illnesses such as cancer.

According the most recent U.S. Census data, around 18% of the population in Winnebago County is above the age of 60.