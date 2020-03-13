Mercyhealth suspends in-person classes and seminars due to COVID-19 concerns

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Mercyhealth says it is postponing all community events, seminars, dinner series events, and support group meetings through April 30th.

In the release Mercyhealth says it is working with local health departments to determine future events.

If you are registered for an upcoming event, a member of the Mercyhealth team will contact you.

Mercyhealth will provide many of the seminars and classes online through their website. For a list of online educational opportunities, visit mercyhealthsystem.org or call (888) 39-MERC