Masters Tournament postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Golf's first major championship has been postponed as Augusta National Golf Club announced the 2020 Masters Tournament will not be played on its scheduled date of Apr. 9.

According to a statement posted online by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley, led to the decision that "undoubtedly will be disappointing to many."

The Masters also tweeted about the tournament's postponement Friday morning.

Statement from Chairman Ridley:



"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals."



Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020

The statement goes onto say "we hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date." No specific timetable was given.

This announcement comes less than 24 hours after the cancellation of The Players Championship and all other PGA Tour events through the beginning of April.

Tiger Woods is the defending champion at Augusta National and was expected to defend his title this year.