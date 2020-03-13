Local restaurants impacted by coronavirus concerns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Most counties in the stateline are limiting public gatherings to no more than 25 people, but that doesn't apply to restaurants, yet they will still feel the pinch.

Whether it's spraying down counters, deep cleaning utensils, or repeatedly washing hands, restaurants are trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're going to run with the smallest staff we can," Stephanie Caltagerone, owner of Magpie, says.

Magpie has only been open since late November and her business was counting on large crowds for the St. Patrick's Day weekend... but not anymore.

"The resources aren't there to carry us through," Caltagerone says. "We were really relying on the parade. I put in my beer orders, put my staff on the schedule, and three hours later, it's canceled."

Magpie waitress and server Hayden Leamon says business is slow.

"Business has definitely declined since the coronavirus," Leamon says. "Last night, I was working and I had one customer and he was to-go."

Magpie is one of a number of restaurants seeing fewer customers due to COVID-19 fears.

Paul Sletten is the chef and owner of Abreo and Social. He says they too are staying vigilant against the virus.

"[We} routinely do our sanitation steps more often and just more aggressively," Sletten says.

He understands if people aren't comfortable going out to eat, but he says the community can still help business.

"If you are social distancing and staying home, we're just asking maybe you buy a gift card for a later date," Sletten says.

But if the coronavirus does rear its head in Rockford and business continues its slow pace, Magpie and other businesses say they face an uncertain future.

"I hope to not have to cross that bridge," Caltagerone says.