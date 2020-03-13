Illinois Tollway to implement all-electronic tolling amidst coronavirus concerns

DOWNERS GROVE (WREX) -- The Illinois Tollway will temporarily implement all-electronic tolling to fight the potential spread of COVID-19 to customers and tollway employees.

“We are closely monitoring reports and advisories provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health and are fully focused on protecting the health and safety of the public,” said Executive Director Jose Alvarez.

All tollways across the state will remain open to traffic as the tollway takes toll booths and automatic payment machines offline over the next 24 hours.

During this time, grace period tolling will be extended and violations will be held through the duration of these toll plaza service interruptions. Toll collection will be entirely handled via I-PASS, E-ZPass and through the Tollway’s online payment portal.

I-PASS and E-ZPass customers will see no impact to their day-to-day travel.