Illinois reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, total of 46

5:47 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the total number to 46 cases.

Of the new cases, all of them are in Cook County except for one in Lake County.

In total, Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties have seen cases.

Yesterday, the state says a vast majority of people are recovering, and a majority of cases can be associated with travel or direct contact with a COVID-19 patient.

However, more than one-third of cases could be the result of community spread.

Audrey Moon

Audrey is the assistant news director at 13 WREX. She’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined the team at 13 WREX in 2014.

