Illinois Gaming Board suspends gaming at all state casinos

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) -- The Illinois Gaming Board is suspending public gaming operations at all 10 casinos in the state.

In a release, the gaming board says all gambling operations must stop by midnight on Monday, March 16 for a period of 14 days.

The gaming board says it will review the "public health situation", likely meaning the coronavirus pandemic, and decide whether an extension of the suspension will be warranted.

The gaming board says the health of patrons, casino employees gaming board staff and other is of paramount importance.