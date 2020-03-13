Illinois Department of Corrections suspends visits to all IDOC facilities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A message posted to the Illinois Department of Corrections website states all visits to IDOC facilities will be suspended effective March 14th until further notice.



IDOC says it consulted with the Illinois Department of Public Health and made the decision to prevent the potential for the spread of COVID-19.



The message goes on to read:



"We recognize the importance of visitation as an essential component of rehabilitation, family connection and quality of life for those in our care. Our top priority is the health and safety of those who live and work in our facilities, and we are hopeful this policy change will be short-lived. "

IDOC says it is expanding opportunities for video visits and phone calls and is providing people in custody with funds to two 20-minute phone calls and one 15-minute video visit. It's also encouraging families to write to incarcerated loved ones as often as possible.



Attorneys are still permitted to visit IDOC facilities but will be screened upon arrival.

The Department has not identified any positive cases of coronavirus, but is taking a number of preventative measures, including: