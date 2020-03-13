Hints of winter are in the air Saturday as cooler weather settles in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the weather continues to cool off, a few flurries may cross our path. Any visit from winter weather is brief, as temperatures heat right back up again going into next week.

Snowy weather holds off overnight. Cloud cover builds in throughout the night, while winds calm down to under 10 mph. We'll see temperatures around 30 degrees for an overnight low.

A chance for a rain/snow mix is possible at times Saturday, especially the farther south you go.

Any hints of snow move in close to sunrise Saturday. The weather system responsible for snow mainly takes a track to our south, and results in accumulation across central Illinois. The storm gets just close enough to brush us with light showers or flurries. Before noon, we would see flurries with any accumulation sticking to the grass. After noon, conditions warm enough for rain to mix in or take over. By the evening, we are dry and clearing out. Accumulations would stay very light for both rain and snow, if we do see them. Chances for a little snow increase south of I-88, where 1/2" of snow is possible. Again, this shouldn't stick to the roads, but watch out for wet conditions just in case.

Very light snow accumulations are possible, and they'll mainly be on the grass and off of the roads.

The weather feels a little more like winter with highs staying in the upper 30's. Northeast winds will be a lot calmer than the last few days.

By Sunday, sunshine and warmer air are back. Temperatures jump back into the middle 40's by Sunday afternoon. We'll keep warming up next week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are back to around 50 degrees. The weather should stay dry early next week.

By Thursday, the middle 50's are back, but so is wet weather for a couple days. Rain showers start up Thursday, and may not end until after Friday night. Temperatures stay mild on Friday as well, but could drop back to the 40's or cooler by next weekend.