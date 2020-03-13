Health care systems announce visitor restrictions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford area health systems will limit visitor access in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



OSF, Mercyhealth and SwedishAmerican are all taking part.



Effective immediately and until further notice:

Hospital visitors will be limited to those individuals 18 years of age and older

Anyone who is ill or showing flu-like symptoms will not be permitted to visit patients. This includes fever higher than 100 degrees, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, headache, body aches, chills, fatigue and sore throat.

Only one visitor per patient will be allowed at one time except for end-of-life situations.

For neonatal and pediatric units, only two visitors per patient will be allowed at one time.

All treatment services are still available to all patients.