Health care systems announce visitor restrictions
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford area health systems will limit visitor access in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
OSF, Mercyhealth and SwedishAmerican are all taking part.
Effective immediately and until further notice:
- Hospital visitors will be limited to those individuals 18 years of age and older
- Anyone who is ill or showing flu-like symptoms will not be permitted to visit patients. This includes fever higher than 100 degrees, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, headache, body aches, chills, fatigue and sore throat.
- Only one visitor per patient will be allowed at one time except for end-of-life situations.
- For neonatal and pediatric units, only two visitors per patient will be allowed at one time.
All treatment services are still available to all patients.