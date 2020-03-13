Churches suspend physical services amid coronavirus concerns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Churches across the state-line are changing how they conduct services to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Diocese of Rockford says people who suffer from underlying medical conditions or ailing from flu-like symptoms should not come to mass for the next three weekends. Additionally, the diocese say people who are uncomfortable with large gatherings during the outbreak don't need to come to mass.

Other churches are suspending physical services altogether. The United Church of Byron and SecondFirst Church in Rockford will stream their services online.

SecondFirst Church lead pastor Rebecca White Newgren says that while traditional church won't be in session, people shouldn't panic about following their religion.

"Faith isn't something that is an internal personal thing," White Newgran said. "Faith is action. We need to be acting on behalf of our friends and neighbors, on behalf of those who are most vulnerable."

SecondFirst Church also believes their weekly soup kitchen will transition to handing out sack lunches.