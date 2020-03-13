 Skip to Content

Boston Marathon postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Boston (AP) — Boston's Mayor announced the city's marathon will be postponed until Sept. 14th because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement Friday. The Boston Athletic Association's decision comes as premier sports events worldwide are being canceled or postponed to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The marathon is the world's most celebrated footrace, but officials had become increasingly preoccupied with the health of the 31,000 registered runners and the estimated 1 million spectators who line the course, giving hand-fives, high fives and even kisses to the athletes as they pass by. The 124th running of the Boston race had been scheduled for April 20

